Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Sunday

Ansah (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

Ansah sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning in limited fashion on Friday, leading ultimately to his questionable tag entering Sunday. Though he's active, it remains unclear if he'll be at all limited. If he's forced to see a lesser role than usual, look for Dwight Freeney and Cornelius Washington to get some extra snaps.

