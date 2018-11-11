Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Ansah played just 12 defensive snaps during last week's loss to the Vikings in his first action since the season opener, but he still managed to record a sack. If Ansah were to suffer any sort of setback, Eric Lee and Romeo Okwara could see additional work at defensive end across from Kerry Hyder.

