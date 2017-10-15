Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active Week 6

Ansah (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ansah was limited in practice throughout the week with the same knee issue that has marked him as questionable during the regular season, but he'll be able to suit up once again in Week 6.

