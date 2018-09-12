Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Avoids major injury

Ansah (shoulder) avoided a major injury and hopes to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of the league's top pass rushers on a per-snap basis, Ansah has spent much of his career battling through injuries that have limited his workload or effectiveness (or both). He's nonetheless managed to play 74 of a possible 81 games, piling up 45 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. Ansah is easily the best player on a shaky defensive line, so the Lions won't have much shot at mounting a decent pass rush if he isn't ready to go by Sunday. An Ansah absence would improve the outlook for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the San Francisco offense.

