Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Carted off Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Arizona, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Ansah suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and seemed to be in serious pain. He was carted to the locker room and has been deemed out for the rest of the game. In his stead, Eric Lee will likely fill in at defensive end.

