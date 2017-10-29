Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Cleared to play against Steelers

Ansah (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ansah will get the nod at defensive end, where he has recorded four sacks so far this season. His lingering knee issue has been keeping him out of practice in recent weeks but not out of games, as he has not missed a regular season contest all year.

