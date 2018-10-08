Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Considered day-to-day

Lions' coach Matt Patricia said Ansah is day-to-day with his shoulder injury, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Ansah has now missed four games due to the shoulder injury he suffered Week 1. He returned to practice last week which is an encouraging sign for his status going forward. The Lions have a bye this week, which could afford Ansah enough time to recover and see the field against the Dolphins in Week 7.

More News
Our Latest Stories