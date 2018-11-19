Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Effective in situational role

Ansah logged two tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.

Ansah almost saw as much playing time as he did in the previous two games combined, but he still finished fifth among Lions defensive lineman in snaps. Given his checkered medical history, it may be wise for Detroit to continue deploying the BYU product as a situational pass rusher. After all, Ansah has never been a stud in run support.