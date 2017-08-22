Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Expects to play season opener
Coach Jim Caldwell said he is optimistic that Ansah (undisclosed) will play Week 1, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Although it's still unclear as to what Ansah is dealing with, it's encouraging to see him on track to play in the season opener. Ansah figures to be a key piece to the defensive puzzle in Detroit this season.
