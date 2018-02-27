Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Gets franchise tag from Detroit
Ansah received the Lions' franchise tag Tuesday.
Ansah is coming off a productive contract year where he recorded 44 tackles, 12 sacks and a forced fumble in what was a bounce-back season after a rough 2016 campaign. Ansah's inconsistency, however, on a week-to-week basis apparently left Detroit uneasy about committing any long-term money to the defensive end. If Ansah is ultimately unable to come to terms with the Lions on an extension and accepts the tag, there's a strong possibility that the defensive end would be entering his last season in Detroit.
