Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Good chance to play Week 9

Ansah (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to be available for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Lions want to test Ansah's shoulder out in a pregame workout before deciding on his status, but there appears to be optimism the star defensive end will be ready to play for the first time since Week 1. Given the nearly two-month layoff, it's possible that Ansah's reps will be limited more than usual if he gains clearance to play.