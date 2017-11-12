Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Inactive Sunday

Ansah (back) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Cleveland, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ansah was doubtful to play Sunday, making his inactive status unsurprising. Expect Cornelius Washington or Jeremiah Valoago to see a spot start with Ansah out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories