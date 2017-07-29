Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Lands on PUP list
Ansah (undisclosed) was placed on the PUP list by the Lions on Saturday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The Lions enter training camp with a thinned out defensive front with Ansah on the PUP list and Cornelius Washington being moved to the non-football injury list in addition to Armonty Bryant's absence due to suspension. Still, Ansah will be able to come off the PUP list once he's ready, which could be at any point during training camp. Look for a firmer timeline for Ansah's return once Detroit's camp gets underway.
