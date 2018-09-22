Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited at Friday's practice

Ansah (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against New England.

Ansah continues to nurse a shoulder injury sustained during Detroit's season opener. It remains to be seen whether the defensive end will suit up against the Patriots on Sunday, but if Ansah were to miss any time it would propel Da'Shawn Hand into the starting lineup.

