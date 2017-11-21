Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited at practice Tuesday

Ansah (back) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Ansah's status for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Vikings likely won't be cleared until he practices fully, which could happen Wednesday. The defensive end has missed the Lions' last two games with the back issue, but the team has been able to win without his services while matching up against non-contending teams in the Browns and Bears.

