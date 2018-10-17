Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited in practice Wednesday

Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ansah has missed four regular season games due to a lingering shoulder injury, and was limited in his first practice since Detroit's bye week. The defensive end should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and more clarity on Ansah's health should come depending on his participation in practice as the week continues.

More News
Our Latest Stories