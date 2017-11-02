Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited to open week

Ansah (knee) was listed as a limited participant during the Lions' practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah's knee injury has regularly limited his practice time this season, but he hasn't been forced to miss any games because of it. It's expected that Ansah, who has logged four sacks in seven contests this season, will be ready to go for Monday's matchup with the Packers.

