Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Limited to open week
Ansah (knee) was listed as a limited participant during the Lions' practice Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Ansah's knee injury has regularly limited his practice time this season, but he hasn't been forced to miss any games because of it. It's expected that Ansah, who has logged four sacks in seven contests this season, will be ready to go for Monday's matchup with the Packers.
More News
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...