Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable

Ansah (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Ansah has reportedly progressed well in his recovery this week and has a chance of suiting up against Seattle on Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. However, the fact that Ansah has been unable to fully return to practice since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3 means that the defensive end's status will likely be a game-time decision. If Ansah is unable to play, Eric Lee will receive another increased defensive workload.

