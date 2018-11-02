Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable

Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ansah has been limited in practice all week, and appears truly questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings. The veteran defensive end has missed six consecutive games due to a lingering shoulder injury, but has a shot to suit up in Week 9.

