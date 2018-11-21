Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Ansah (shoulder) carries the questionable tag for Thursday's matchup with the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Ansah logged three limited practices this week and played through this injury Sunday against the Panthers. In that game, Ansah was used primarily as a situational pass rusher and recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack over 25 defensive snaps. If Ansah misses time Thursday, Kerry Hyder or Da'Shawn Hand could see more snaps.