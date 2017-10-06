Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable
Ansah (knee) was a limited participant in practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Ansah was nursing this injury ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings, so he was likely held back this week for precautionary measure. If he's able to play, he'll be tasked with containing a hot Panthers' offense that features a mobile quarterback in Cam Newton. Ansah's IDP value has been dependent on sacks since his tackle count has been inconsistent, so tread lightly deploying him.
More News
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...