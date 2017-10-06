Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Listed as questionable

Ansah (knee) was a limited participant in practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Ansah was nursing this injury ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Vikings, so he was likely held back this week for precautionary measure. If he's able to play, he'll be tasked with containing a hot Panthers' offense that features a mobile quarterback in Cam Newton. Ansah's IDP value has been dependent on sacks since his tackle count has been inconsistent, so tread lightly deploying him.