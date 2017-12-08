Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Misses another practice
Ansah (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Ansah left Sunday's loss to the Ravens during the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury, but ultimately returned. However, the issue is clearly still affecting him due to his non-participation at practice this week. Dwight FReeney would presumably see an increased role should Ansah be unable to suit up in Week 14.
