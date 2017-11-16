Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Misses second straight practice
Ansah (back) sat out practice Thursday.
The back injury prevented Ansah from suiting up in the Lions' Week 10 win over the Browns, and it looks as though he could be at serious risk of missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Bears, as he has yet to see the practice field this week. While Ansah sat out against Cleveland, Cornelius Washington was the primary beneficiary, as he logged a season-high 48 defensive snaps and recorded his first two sacks of the campaign.
More News
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...