Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Misses second straight practice

Ansah (back) sat out practice Thursday.

The back injury prevented Ansah from suiting up in the Lions' Week 10 win over the Browns, and it looks as though he could be at serious risk of missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Bears, as he has yet to see the practice field this week. While Ansah sat out against Cleveland, Cornelius Washington was the primary beneficiary, as he logged a season-high 48 defensive snaps and recorded his first two sacks of the campaign.