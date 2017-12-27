Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Monster perfomance against Bengals

Ansah recorded seven tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

Ansah was spectacular against a weak Bengals offensive line, again reminding owners how high his ceiling is in IDP formats. He ultimately set a season high in tackles while matching his season-high three sacks Sunday and is now up to 40 tackles and a team-leading nine sacks on the season. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect much of an encore from Ansah in the season finale Sunday against the Packers, however, as the defensive end will be matched up with Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive lineman in terms of pass blocking, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.