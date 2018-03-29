Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not expected to hold out for new deal
Ansah, who received the franchise tag from Detroit last month, has yet to sign his contract tender but is expected to do so before training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ansah is seeking a hefty long-term contract after racking up 44 sacks through his first five seasons in the league. It's unlikely he reports to voluntary offseason workouts next month, but Ansah at least seems willing to play out the 2018 season under the franchise tag, which will net him over $17 million. In fact, general manager Bob Quinn said at this week's league meetings that Ansah hasn't given the team any inclination that he plans on holding out in hopes of leveraging a new deal. The two sides still have until July 16 to work something out.
