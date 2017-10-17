Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not practicing Tuesday

Ansah did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ansah has been battling a lingering knee issue despite the fact that he's been active through the entire regular season. His absence Tuesday is likely due to that, but with the Lions on a bye this week, he doesn't have an official injury designation. Expect an update on Ansah when the team resumes preparation next week for their matchup with the Steelers.