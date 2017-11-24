Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Notches Thanksgiving sack
Ansah had two solo tackles and one sack Thursday against the Vikings.
Ansah was nursing a back injury prior to this matchup, and he was limited to only 32 defensive snaps Thursday, the third most out of Detroit's defensive ends. Still, he was able to post his fifth sack of the season without a full snap count, which bodes well for when he's at full health. Due to the Thursday night game, the fifth-year pro will have a few extra days of rest ahead of Week 13's game against the Ravens, so hopefully he will use it to trend toward a full snap count.
