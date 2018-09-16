Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: On track to play

Ansah (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ansah carries a questionable tag into the Week 2 matchup, but it appears the Lions were pleased enough with his health during his three limited practices this week to include him in the defensive game plan. The defensive end was limited to 21 total snaps in the embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Jets, finishing with three tackles and a sack.

