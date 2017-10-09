Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: One sack in Week 5
Ansah recorded two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Despite missing out on a few snaps in order to get the middle finger of his left hand checked out, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ansah was still able to log his fourth sack of the season Sunday. In fact, the Lions' pair of starting defensive ends, that being Ansah and Anthony Zettel, have now combined for eight sacks in five games, which ranks among the best in the league for a pair of starting DEs. The two should find continued success in Week 6 against a Saints team with a banged-up offensive line.
