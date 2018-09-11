Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Out for remainder of Monday's game

Ansah (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With the Lions down 31 points in the fourth quarter, there is little reason to bring Ansah back if there any chance of worsening the injury. He will look to work his way back for Week 2.

