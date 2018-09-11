Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Out for remainder of Monday's game
Ansah (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
With the Lions down 31 points in the fourth quarter, there is little reason to bring Ansah back if there any chance of worsening the injury. He will look to work his way back for Week 2.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to return to Monday's contest•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from hammy issue•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from PUP list•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Placed on PUP List•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Long-term deal looks unlikely•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Preparing for versatile role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.