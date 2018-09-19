Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Participates in Wednesday's practice
Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Ansah originally injured his shoulder in the season opener and was subsequently unavailable for the Lions' Week 2 loss the 49ers. However, his availability for Wednesday's practice puts the defensive end right on track to make a return in Week 3, when the Lions host the Patriots.
