Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Participates in Wednesday's practice

Ansah (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Ansah originally injured his shoulder in the season opener and was subsequently unavailable for the Lions' Week 2 loss the 49ers. However, his availability for Wednesday's practice puts the defensive end right on track to make a return in Week 3, when the Lions host the Patriots.

