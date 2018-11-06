Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Picks up sack
Ansah's only tackle was a sack during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
Sunday marked Ansah's first game since Week 1, and his reps were limited against the Vikings, playing just 12 of the team's defensive snaps. He still managed to bring down Kirk Cousins for his second sack of the year, though. He'll look to keep his sack streak going against the Bears on Sunday.
