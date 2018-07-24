Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Placed on PUP List

Ansah (knee) is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, the oft-injured defensive end will start training camp on the PUP list for a third time in the last five seasons. Concern over the knee injury didn't prevent the Lions from giving Ansah a franchise tag worth $17.14 million, but it may have contributed to the lack of interest in discussing a long-term contract. The team presumably expects its top pass rusher to be ready before Week 1.