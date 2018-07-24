Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Placed on PUP List
Ansah (knee) is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, the oft-injured defensive end will start training camp on the PUP list for a third time in the last five seasons. Concern over the knee injury didn't prevent the Lions from giving Ansah a franchise tag worth $17.14 million, but it may have contributed to the lack of interest in discussing a long-term contract. The team presumably expects its top pass rusher to be ready before Week 1.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Long-term deal looks unlikely•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Preparing for versatile role•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will report to Lions on Tuesday•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Underwent offseason knee surgery•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not expected to hold out for new deal•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Gets franchise tag from Detroit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...