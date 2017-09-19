Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Posts three sacks on MNF

Ansah recorded six tackles and three sacks in Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

There's no way to say it other than that Ansah simply had his way with Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers on Monday. Even though this marks just his first multi-sack performance since 2015, Ansah convincingly reminded IDP owners of his upside in any given week.

