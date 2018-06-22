Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Preparing for versatile role
Ansah (knee) spent time practicing with the linebackers during spring workouts, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
By all indications, it seems that head coach Matt Patricia has plans to use Ansah in a variety of ways this upcoming season -- which comes as no surprise given the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator's historical emphasis on versatility. However, Ansah has been extremely limited in practices open to the media this spring, so we won't get much of a feel for Ansah's exact role until training camp starts up in late July.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will report to Lions on Tuesday•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Underwent offseason knee surgery•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not expected to hold out for new deal•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Gets franchise tag from Detroit•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Records 12 sacks in contract year•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Monster perfomance against Bengals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...