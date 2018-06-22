Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Preparing for versatile role

Ansah (knee) spent time practicing with the linebackers during spring workouts, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

By all indications, it seems that head coach Matt Patricia has plans to use Ansah in a variety of ways this upcoming season -- which comes as no surprise given the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator's historical emphasis on versatility. However, Ansah has been extremely limited in practices open to the media this spring, so we won't get much of a feel for Ansah's exact role until training camp starts up in late July.

