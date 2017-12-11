Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Productive in Tampa Bay

Ansah recorded seven tackles and one sack during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.

This easily represents Ansah's best performance since his six-tackle, three-sack day against the Giants in Week 2. While his floor is admittedly low -- Ansah entered the week averaging just 2.5 tackles per game -- there's no questioning the upside the 2013 first-rounder possesses, as seen Sunday. He's best used in favorable matchups, however. In Week 15 against the Bears, Ansah draws a date with left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who checks in as Pro Football Focus' 17th-highest graded tackle in pass protection.