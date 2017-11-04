Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Monday
Ansah (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ansah has been limited in practice throughout the season as the knee issue lingers, but he has yet to miss any game action. The 28-year-old should be ready to go for Monday's matchup with the Packers, but Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga would likely see increased roles if he cannot play.
