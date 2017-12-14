Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Saturday

Ansah (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears.

Ansah has put together his most productive three-game stretch of the season, accounting for 14 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks during that span. Limited practices Tuesday through Thursday shouldn't stop him from taking the field this weekend, but his status won't be confirmed until roughly 3 p.m. ET on Saturday with the release of inactives.

