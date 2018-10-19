Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Sunday

Ansah (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ansah continues to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during Detroit's season opener, and which caused him to miss the last four games of the regular season. The defensive end's status remains in question, but it appears that Ansah has a legitimate shot of returning to the field against the Dolphins on Sunday.

