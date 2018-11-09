Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Sunday
Ansah (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Ansah played in a game last Sunday against the Vikings for the first time since Week 1 and his limited participation at practice this week bodes well for his Week 10 availability. That being said, the 29-year-old played only 12 defensive snaps against Minnesota, and could be on a limited snap count again this week, assuming he suits up.
