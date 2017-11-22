Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Ansah (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Ansah was only a limited participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving it unknown if he'll be able to return from a two-game absence on a short week. Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington will likely serve as the Lions' starting defensive ends if Ansah is held out again Thursday.
