Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Thanksgiving

Ansah (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Ansah was only a limited participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving it unknown if he'll be able to return from a two-game absence on a short week. Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington will likely serve as the Lions' starting defensive ends if Ansah is held out again Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories