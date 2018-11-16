Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 11

Ansah (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Ansah missed six straight games after Week 1 but since has played in the Lions' last two games. The BYU product practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week. If Ansah were to miss time Sunday, Kerry Hyder or Da'Shawn Hand could see an increase in work.

