Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 2

Ansah (shoulder) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The effectiveness of Detroit's pass rush hinges on Ansah's availability, so not having him in the lineup would be a huge blow to a Lions defense that got torched by a rookie-led Jets offense in Week 1. If Ansah is ultimately ruled out, expect both Kerry Hyder and Da'Shawn Hand to earn significant run with the starters.