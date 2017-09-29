Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 4

Ansah (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Vikings.

Ansah is nursing a sore knee, but one that didn't prevent him from taking part in Week 3, when he ultimately logged 33 snaps. With no setbacks having been reported, we'd suspect the same scenario to play out this weekend as well.

