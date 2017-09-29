Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 4
Ansah (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Vikings.
Ansah is nursing a sore knee, but one that didn't prevent him from taking part in Week 3, when he ultimately logged 33 snaps. With no setbacks having been reported, we'd suspect the same scenario to play out this weekend as well.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Suiting up in Week 3•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Will play Sunday•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to play Falcons•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Posts three sacks on MNF•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Active for Monday night•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Deemed questionable ahead of Monday's contest•
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...