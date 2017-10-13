Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable for Week 6

Ansah (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ansah was limited in practice after sitting out Wednesday. The 28-year-old has received the questionable tag for every game so far this season but has yet to miss a contest, which is expected to continue against the Saints this week.

