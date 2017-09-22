Play

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to play Falcons

Ansah (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Falcons.

Ansah was a limited participant in practice all week, but it's possible the Lions were simply trying to limit his workload in preparation for Sunday's contest. Coming off a three-sack performance on Monday night, Ansah could be in for another productive outing against a Falcons offensive line that will be without starting tackle Ryan Schraeder.

