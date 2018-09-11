Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to return to Monday's contest
Ansah suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Jets and is questionable to return, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
According to Rogers, Ansah underwent surgery on his shoulder a year ago, so there will be hope that tonight's issue is unrelated. The veteran made his presence felt prior to exiting the game, recording two tackles and one sack.
More News
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from hammy issue•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Returns from PUP list•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Placed on PUP List•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Long-term deal looks unlikely•
-
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Preparing for versatile role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.