Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to return to Monday's contest

Ansah suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Jets and is questionable to return, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

According to Rogers, Ansah underwent surgery on his shoulder a year ago, so there will be hope that tonight's issue is unrelated. The veteran made his presence felt prior to exiting the game, recording two tackles and one sack.

