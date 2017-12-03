Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Questionable to return with ankle injury

Ansah is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ansah has been nursing a back injury over the last few weeks but it's his ankle that has forced him from Sunday's contest. Veteran Dwight Freeney and Cornelius Washington are likely to see increased snaps as long as Ansah is sidelined.

