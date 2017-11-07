Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Ready to go
Ansah (knee) is active for Monday's game against the Packers.
Ansah is yet to miss a game this season despite his lingering knee issue. While his production has been down -- Ansah's only registered a sack in two of seven games -- the BYU product has a prime opportunity to add to his season total Monday against a Packers team that's surrendered the eighth-most sacks in 2017 (24).
