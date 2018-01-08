Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Records 12 sacks in contract year
Ansah recorded 44 tackles, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games in 2017.
Missing only two games all year, Ansah battled through a host of injuries to log the second-highest sack total of his five-year career -- which could lead to a big payday since he was playing in a contract year. However, his performance on a week-to-week basis was inconsistent at best, as nine of his sacks came in three games. Furthermore, his 19 quarterback hurries only ranks 34th leaguewide and just third on his own team. The 28-year-old Ansah is now set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, though it's possible the Lions place the franchise or transition tag on him if the two sides can't agree on a contract extension.
